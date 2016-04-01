|
Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."
But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.
Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.
Happy Winter Solstice.
Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue
Gingerbread Muffins for ADD Nutrition
Attention Deficit Disorder - Connie Mistler Davidson, Editor
Why stop at a donut shop or fast food drive thru to get something to eat? These Gingerbread Muffins for ADD Nutrition are faster, tasty, and your body will like them better. In a short time, you can have twenty-four sweet and healthy muffins ready to eat. Managing food helps to tame the ADD chaos!
Does Your Perfume Speak For You?
Fragrance - Juliette Samuel, Editor
No longer a luxury reserved for the rich, Perfume adds an attitude to your wardrobe and no outfit is complete without it. The key is in finding or creating a scent blend that enhances your body’s chemistry and leaves a mystique for all who encounter your presence.
Beauty the French Way
Ethnic Beauty - Juliette Samuel, Editor
As an ethnic beauty, adding your unique flair to French expression in the beauty world can produce some pretty interesting combinations. Keeping it simple with French beauty products. The less is more approach.
Shrimp and Fish Sandwich Ideas
Sandwiches - Connie Mistler Davidson, Editor
Shrimp is one of those foods that most people don't associate with sandwiches. However, boiled or fried, they make lovely sandwiches. Fish also plays well with breads and rolls! Here are ideas for sixteen excellent shrimp and fish sandwiches.
Healthy Fun Pizza
Cooking for Kids - Kymberly A. Morgan, Editor
You won't believe that these pizzas are both healthy and delicious! Your kids and family will have fun creating their own, and they are quick and tasty. Make extra for school lunches along with a mixed green salad. You can't go wrong with healthy pizza!
Heart, The Center of Everything
Christian Living - Lynne Chapman, Editor
For a relatively small organ, weighing between eight and twelve ounces, the heart holds a lot of responsibility, both physical and spiritual.
Buddha´s Daughters
Buddha´s Daughters: Teachings from Women Who are Shaping Buddhism in the West is a collection of teachings compiled and edited by Andrea Miller, a writer and editor at the popular Buddhist magazine Shambhala Sun. It includes beautiful teachings from some of the most prominent women teachers in the West, including Lama Tsultrim Allione, Sharon Salzberg, Tara Brach, Pema Chodron, and more.
Speekee
Speekee, Spanish for children. Simply... ¡Fantástico! I found Speekee materials [DVDs, audio CD, parent guide] very complete, easy to use, and the method followed to teach Spanish to young children is effective from the very beginning. By Angeles Fernández
Get the offer! Type in BELLAONLINE and get the SPEEKEE discount!
Visual Link Spanish
Spanish language, interactive lessons. You can try 11 lessons for free. I´ve been recommending this course for several years, as I find it very intuitive.
|
