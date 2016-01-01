

A Healthy and Stylish Backpack

Luxury Travel - Barbara Radcliffe Rogers, Editor



Why is it that when I get a piece of luggage I love, someone else in the family loves it too? That’s how I ended up having to share my new Ameribag Healthy Back Bag.







What is the Mandela Effect?

Paranormal - Deena Budd, Editor



A few weeks ago my son asked my daughter and I if we remember the movie Shazaam from the 1990s starring Sinbad. We both replied that we do. Although many people remember the movie very well, even specific scenes, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed. How can that be?



