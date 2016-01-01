logo
Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."

But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.

Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.

Happy Winter Solstice.

Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue

  F E A T U R E S  

BellaOnline Editor
Mediterranean Diet Reduces Stroke Risk
Nutrition - Moss Greene, Editor

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Once thought to be a result of a random stroke of luck, stroke is now believed to be both preventable and treatable. Find out what you can do to help prevent a "brain attack."

BellaOnline Editor
Plastic Tatted Doily
Tatting - Georgia Seitz, Editor

I was quite surprised when I found the first plastic doily made with a tatted lace pattern.
BellaOnline Editor
Healthy Pumpkin Pancakes recipe
Cooking for Kids - Kymberly A. Morgan, Editor

Pumpkin Pancakes are easy and fun to make. Have your kids measure out the ingredients and let the bigger kids practice flipping the cakes over in the pan... supervised by an adult, of course! Here is a healthy and delicious recipe that the entire family will love!
BellaOnline Editor
Atlanta
Prime Time TV - Maria Brown, Editor

Atlanta is a refreshing scripted comedy that will have you cracking up from the very first episode.
BellaOnline Editor
Teach Political Science with Twitter
Distance Learning - Patricia Pedraza-Nafziger, Editor

Using Twitter in a classroom requires careful planning to ensure that incorporating it into the course syllabus will optimize the learning experience. Twitter delivers access to numerous real-time current events that can be a valuable instructional tool.

BellaOnline Editor
Yoga for Colds & Flu
Yoga - Korie Beth Brown, Editor

Got a cold or the flu? Here are some tips for moderating your yoga practice.



 E D I T O R   R E C O M M E N D E D 

Image Life Extension Mega Green Tea Extract
Green Tea, or Camellia Sinensis, has been a hot news topic in recent years. Green tea is a main staple consumed by Asian populations for thousands of years and is purported to have numerous beneficial effects on health - one of them being weight loss.
Image Jesus of Nazareth
Award winning film produced by Franco Zeffirelli, depicts the life of Jesus Christ from birth to resurrection. Originally made for television in 1977, this set is available on DVD or VHS. It´s been a few years since I last watched this awesome depiction of Christ´s life, but it still remains one of my favorite.
Image Grave Mercy
Grave Mercy by Robin LaFevers is set in medieval Brittany and features Ismae, a seventeen year-old peasant girl turned assassin who must pose as the mistress of principled knight Duvall in a secretive land of supernatural visions and imminent invasion by the hated French.
Detangling Yarn

Famous Art : Sketches - Studies - Finished (maybe)

Tarantula Nebula (30 Doradus)


