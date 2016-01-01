|
|
|
|
|
Sometimes it seems as if winter quotes make winter out to be a necessary evil which exists only for us to appreciate the subsequent warmth. Shelley: "If winter comes, can spring be far behind?" Shakespeare: "Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York." Hugo: "Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face."
But winter is far more than a down against which to compare the subsequent ups. Winter is a powerful, magical time. It is a season of strength. Of looking inward and finding focus. Bob Seger stated, "I write probably 80 percent of my stuff over the winter." Terri Guillemets reminds us, "The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination." The Winter Solstice is a time to embrace the mysterious. The endless possibilities. The sense that we already have, within ourselves, boundless creativity and opportunity. We simply have to still ourselves and listen.
Winter is a powerful season. It gives us that space to look back and learn from our history. To look forward and envision what we wish to become. To be fully mindful of the present and be aware how each day has potential for us to speak out and impact the way our world proceeds. To move us toward peace, fulfillment, and an appreciation of what each of us has to offer.
Happy Winter Solstice.
Enjoy the Mused Winter Solstice 2016 Issue
|
The Business of Sewing
Sewing - Cheryl Ellex, Editor
Sewing, as a home-based or cottage industry, is part of the growing legion of service businesses. If you have contemplated starting your own business and have more than competent sewing skills, you may be able to transform a hobby into a profitable business.
|
Time Management Tips
Small Office/Home Office - Carla Cano, Editor
Practical tips for making the most of the time you have to work on your small business. Use what works for you and discard what doesn't.
|
Bougainvillea Beauties
Container Gardening - Lestie Mulholland, Editor
Looking for that WOW factor for your container garden? Look no further, grow a Bougainvillea. It's easy enough to do, it's versatile, it creeps, it cascades, and you can even bonsai one. Tropical climates, lots of sunshine and low maintenance joy on your patio. Bougainvillea? Yes please!
|
Venus Shell Crochet Cowl Pattern
Crochet - Holly Messenger Aamot, Editor
Are you looking for practical and adorable patterns for using extreme bulky yarn? Here's a super bulky pattern that's a delicate statement piece.
|
Hygge and Tea
Tea - Mary Caliendo, Editor
Embracing Hygge trend and tea pairing with music.
|
The Strength Tarot Card
Tarot - Linda J. Paul, Editor
There are many positive feminine archetypes that reside in a Tarot deck. For every masculine archetype in the Major Arcana there is a complimentary feminine counterpart. The Strength card is probably the best representation of feminine courage and fortitude.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|